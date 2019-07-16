Gov. DeWine backs move for more ride inspectors

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
OHIO STATE FAIR RIDE_1532023829150.JPG.jpg

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s governor supports efforts to increase the number of state amusement ride inspectors.

Ride safety has drawn increased attention after a 2017 accident at the Ohio State Fair killed a young man thrown from a ride. A young womanwho was among the injured died more than a year later.

WOSU Public Radio reports that Republican Mike DeWine says he supports Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda’s request for more funding in the new budget for her department’s ride safety division. That would pay for more ride inspectors for the fairs, carnivals and amusement parks.

DeWine says he understands concerns about ride safety. He says safety “is the essential function of government.”

The annual state fair runs July 24-Aug. 4.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools