Gov. DeWine announcing plans to enhance background check systems

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is set to announce plans that are expected to enhance state and federal background check systems.

At 10am, Wednesday, DeWine, along with Lt. Governor Jon Husted are scheduled to hold a news conference where they plan to announce the changes to Ohio’s gun background checks.

Shortly after the Dayton Oregon District shootings, DeWine laid out at least 17 proposals to prevent gun violence, including a “red flag” style proposal similar to what his predecessor, former governor John Kasich, put forward.