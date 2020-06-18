Gov. DeWine announces Dr. Patrick Oliver to lead law enforcement recruitment office and initiative

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — While laying out his plan for police reform in Ohio with Attorney General Dave Yost, Gov. Mike Dewine also announced Dr. Patrick Oliver will be the lead consultant for the new office of law enforcement recruitment.

“Recruitment, selection and retention of law enforcement officers is my greatest passion,” Dr. Oliver said. “So, to have an opportunity to help law enforcement agencies across the state improve how they hire and to focus on minorities and women, I think that’s very important and I’m honored to be a part of it.”



Dr. Oliver currently serves as the Director of the Criminal Justice Program at Cedarville University. He has nearly three decades of law enforcement experience. Before going to Cedarville, he served as Chief of Police in Fairborn, Grandview Heights and Cleveland. His father was also a Cleveland Police officer.

“My background and experience will help shape how I service in this lead consultant capacity, but my experience is a little bit different because I’m a blue blood,” he said. “I’m a second generation law enforcement officer. My dad was a Cleveland Police officer, so I bring a love and passion for the policing profession.”

According to Dr. Oliver, hiring is the most important task for leaders in police departments because of how much power authority police officers have.

“The quality of a law enforcement agency is reduced down to the quality of the officers,” he said. “Hiring is more important than anything else.”

In his new role, Dr. Oliver says he’ll be focusing on improving departments hiring when it comes to minorities and women, sharing and developing best practices in hiring and how to manage the selection process.

“The benchmark for every law enforcement agency is to have their law enforcement population reflect their service community,” he said. “So, they want to look like the community they serve and if they do that, they’re going to have a higher degree of credibility and they’re going to make more effective decisions as an agency.”