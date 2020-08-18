Gov. DeWine: All sports are permitted to go forward this fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — During Tuesday’s coronavirus briefing, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced all sports are permitted to go forward this fall.

DeWine added schools will also be allowed to play fall sports in the spring if that’s what they decide to do.

“We will not have spectators other than family members or people very close to that particular child,” DeWine said.

Gov. DeWine said marching bands and cheerleaders will also be allowed and family members of those two groups will be allowed to watch the sport in person.

“I hope that the desire to have a season will inspire our young people, our student-athletes 24-7 to be as careful as they can,” DeWine said. “If it goes off the rails, don’t doubt that we’ll step in.”

Gov. DeWine said all sports will be allowed as long as teams meet guidelines laid out by the OHSAA and the Ohio Department of Health.

“I think by what we’re doing today we’re empowering our young people, we’re empowering the parents, we’re empowering the schools,” DeWine said. “These are all tough decisions. There’s not necessarily a right or wrong answer. We just ask everyone to weigh everything to make the best individual decision for that particular child, for that team, for that school.”

Gov. DeWine said these guidelines are for not only high school athletes but all athletes and teams in the state. Lt. Gov Jon Husted added the OHSAA will have oversight at games to check that schools are enforcing state guidelines for sports.

“Sports matter and make a difference,” DeWine said. “Any person not playing sports will find something else to do with their time.”

Before making the announcement, DeWine was joined by Dr. James Borchers who specializes in sports medicine at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Dr. Borchers said he has a son in high school and said he would be okay with son playing a contact sport as long as players have constant access to testing, teams strictly following ODH guidelines, and that the community is doing well in limiting the spread of COVID-19.

“Hope itself is not a plan. It’s not a strategy. We all should have hope but we should also have a plan,” DeWine said. “We would ask you, those who are making the decision to play . . . to look at the plan we have and try the best you can to execute that.”