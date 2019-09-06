Good football weather this weekend

Happy Friday!

We got off to a crisp start this morning, with some patchy fog and readings in the upper 40s and low 50s under a clear sky.

A seasonably cool early fall pattern will settle in for the weekend behind a weak cold front crossing the state later today.

Clouds will build this afternoon, though limited moisture will keep shower and thunderstorm activity widely scattered, diminishing during the evening hours. Temperatures will peak in the comfortable upper 70s.

High pressure will become reestablished behind the front this weekend, though a weak disturbance in a northwesterly flow could spark a stray shower on Saturday. We will see a mix of sun and clouds both Saturday and Sunday, with readings pushing into the mid-70s.

Another upper disturbance will approach from the west late Sunday, but showers will largely miss Ohio.

Temperatures will return to summer-like levels early next week in a southerly return flow. The next opportunity for widespread, though scattered rain will come on Wednesday.

Friday: Sun giving way to clouds, few late-day storms, warmer. High 78

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, stray shower early. Low 61

Saturday: Partly sunny, isolated shower, pleasant. High 76

Sunday: Partly sunny, High 77 (57)

Monday: Mix sun and clouds. High 79 (59)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 86 (61)

Wednesday: Clouds increase, warm, humid, few showers, storms. High 87 (68)

Have a good weekend! -Ben