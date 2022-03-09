COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Many in the United States and Columbus are affected by the war in Ukraine, including one prominent coach at Ohio State University.

OSU men’s gymnastics coach Rustam Sharipov lives half a world away from the fighting but still lives it every single day watching his native country under attack.

Sharipov is used to a routine, which made him an Olympic gold medalist and now a successful coach.

Now, though, his everyday routine has a few new steps.

“You’re going to bed, you call them,” he said. “You wake up, you call them.”

Sharipov’s family is still in Ukraine. His parents live in the countryside, not a big city, and being in their 70s, with the challenges of getting to the border, he said it is unsafe to try to get them out right now. His brother is staying with them.

“I don’t wish anybody to go through that,” he said.

Sharipov was born in the Soviet Union and at 15, his family moved to Ukraine, where he flourished as a gymnast.

In 1992, Shripov won a gold medal with the Unified Team.

“I like this word ‘unified,’” he said. “We had guys from Azerbaijan, from Ukraine, from now Russia, we had Armenians. We didn’t care where we were from.”

Then, in 1996, Ukraine’s first Summer Olympics, Shripov won gold, this time wearing the blue and yellow of his country’s flag.

“It’s always, we’ve been proud to represent the countries,” he said. “My generation, that’s all we cared.”

Now, 25 years later, Russia and Ukraine are at war, and Shripov, who grew up a proud Soviet Union and Ukrainian athlete, is trying to understand why and how it came to this.

“I will never support war,” Shripov said. “Ever. I just feel bad. That’s also painful to hear some of your teammates from the Soviet Union and what they stand for. But in reality, in a hard time, it’s always in a hard time, you figure out who is who.”

Shripov is now fighting the only way he can: through help and hope.

“I see people are opening their hearts and I’m grateful for that,” he said. “We just need to be human beings.”

Sharipov is working to help people in Ukraine and the surrounding countries. Anyone who would like to help can reach him on social media.