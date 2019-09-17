Breaking News
Columbus Crew SC announces downtown stadium groundbreaking

Gold Medal flour recalled over E. coli concerns

News

by: WPRI

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The risk of E. coli is promting another flour recall.

General Mills is recalling certain five-pound bags of Gold Medal unbleached all purpose flour. The recalled products have a better if used by date of September 6, 2020.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said E. coli was discovered in the recalled flour during product sampling.

Consumers who have this product should throw it away immediately.

  • Package UPC – 016000 196100
  • Recalled Better if Used by Date – 06SEP2020KC

E. coli is a potentially deadly bacteria, which is particularly risky for seniors, young children, and people who have compromised immune systems, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Symptoms include bloody diarrhea and dehydration.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, there have been no confirmed illnesses related to the this recall.

Consumers who are concerned about an illness should contact a doctor.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools