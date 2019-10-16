‘Global Cat Day’ recognizes the need to adopt, foster cats

TAMPA (WFLA) — Oct. 16 recognizes Global Cat Day, a day to acknowledge the need to adopt and foster cats.

Over 70 million homeless animals fill shelters in the United States, the National Day Calendar site says. And while kittens are cute, many of the cats that need homes in America are already grown out of the kitten stage.

So October 16 is a day to encourage adoptions. Instead of purchasing a cat from a breeder or a pet store, think about adopting one from a shelter.

Not in a position to adopt a cat yet? You can still participate in Global Cat Day by visiting a shelter to learn about fostering, spaying and neutering. You could also make a small donation while you’re there.