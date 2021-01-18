Girl, 12, reported missing from north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a runaway 12-year-old girl last seen in the north side of Columbus Friday.

Auner Say-Nay Baker-Wright is a Black girl with brown eyes and brown hair with blonde highlights. Auner Say-Nay also has her ears pierced.

Auner Say-Nay is approximately 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs approximately 95 pounds.

She may be wearing a blue jean hoodie with white fur, black or gray sweatpants, and black boots.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.