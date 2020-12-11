Ginther: U.S. Marshal’s comment in Goodson shooting “inappropriate”

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther took a U.S. Marshal to task for his statement about the fatal shooting of Casey Goodson, Jr. by a Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Meanwhile, the Columbus Police union is attempting to dispel what they said is misinformation being spread in the media and online.

In a statement Friday afternoon, Ginther said U.S. Marshal Pete Tobin saying the shooting appeared to be justified was “inappropriate, uninformed, and damaged the public’s trust in the investigation.”

The Columbus Division of Police, the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI are committed to following the evidence, getting to the truth and providing answers to Mr. Goodson’s family and the community.”

Ginther’s full statement is below:

A statement made on behalf of Meade by the Fraternal Order of Police, the city’s police officer union, said misinformation is being circulated in the media and online.

“Many individuals are making claims to the media that the allegation that Mr. Goodson was pointing a gun is untrue,” the statement reads. “CPD (Columbus Police Department) has repeatedly asked for any witnesses to contact them. If ANYONE has some evidence that disputes this assertion, that evidence needs to be provided to the CIRT (Critical Incident Response Team) and federal investigators.”

According to police, on Dec. 4, as the marshal’s operations were wrapping up, Goodson drove past them waving a gun. Several officers followed him, and when they caught up to him, commanded him to drop the weapon. After a verbal exchange, Meade fired at Goodson.

The Franklin County coroner reported Wednesday that Goodson was struck several times in his torso.

In their version, Goodson’s relatives said he was returning home from a dentist’s appointment with Subway sandwiches. He was shot and killed as he unlocked his door and entered his home. His death was witnessed by Goodson’s 72-year-old grandmother and two toddlers who were near the door.