Gigi Meyer Pruett shares her COVID-19 experience

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –As we learn more about this virus and more people get infected, we’ve quickly realized that it does not discriminate.

People from across the globe are falling ill, a lot even dying. Young, healthy adults are also not immune.

The daughter of former OSU Head Football Coach, Urban Meyer says she never imagined she would fall victim to Covid-19.

“I just had a 100-degree fever and body aches,” explained Gigi Meyer Pruett. “That went away and a couple of days after that I started to get this pain in my chest when I would breathe in really deep and I was like that is odd I’ve never had this before, what is this?”

That’s when she decided to get tested for Covid-19. She says a few days after those symptoms started she lost her sense of smell and even taste. “I was eating and I was like Brian I can’t taste my food, I can’t taste any of this.”

The couple said they haven’t really been out since the pandemic started except a few times. She says she put two and two together and figured out exactly where she contracted it. “A few weeks ago, my friend had a birthday party and it wasn’t anything crazy, I think there were maybe 20 people there. A few days later I was posting about it and people at the party were like, I actually got tested positive too.”

She says she was surprised she got the virus because she was one of the people to really take this seriously; wash her hands, not touch her face and say s she was extremely cautious about that. “It just shows you how easily it can spread.”

She contributes her mild symptoms and experience to her health and having a strong immune system, something that she’s been fostering for years.

“Fortunately, I’ve been living a pretty healthy lifestyle for quite some-time, being raise by someone that prioritizes that and being an athlete especially fitness and nutrition.”

But she says it doesn’t stop there. Now is the time for everyone to start taking care of themselves because until we get a vaccine, this virus can impact anyone. “Fueling your body the nutrients it needs so your immune system and everything goes on in here and can function properly. Also getting enough rest at night and drinking enough water.”

Brian Pruett also stays very active and says it’s so crucial to stay healthy no matter the season were in.

“Getting some sunshine, all of that plays a role in immune system health. You have to prepare assume you might get it.”

Once Gigi had an idea that she had Covid-19, both her and her husband decided to isolate for a while to make sure no one else got sick. He chose not to get tested and assumed he either had it and was just asymptotic or didn’t.”I didn’t get one single symptom,” explained Pruett.

While talking with the couple, we had to discuss a little football. After all, her dad is a decorated OSU football coach.

“Obviously it would be devastating if they had no football,” said Meyer Pruett. “It all depends what happens here in the next couple of months.”

Her brother in law is still a coach at OSU so what happens this season will still have a lasting impact.

“I think they’re having constant conversations about what could happen in the future but there is so much uncertainty. They’re still preparing as if it will happen. They have to! They don’t want to be caught off guard and be like full football season let’s go and they are not ready for it to happen.”

“I know they’re being super safe with precautions.”