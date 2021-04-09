Giant Eagle Pharmacy to host multi-day COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Grandview Yard Market District

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Giant Eagle Pharmacy is hosting a multi-day COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Grandview Yard Market District.

The clinic, which opened on Friday, will run every day through Friday, April 16. In total, store officials plan to administer 10,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by the end of the clinic.

“We’re just excited to be able to do our part and really get the word out so people know that we do have doses available, and we really encourage them to check online and schedule an appointment. If they’re interested and eligible,” said Giant Eagle Pharmacy spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski.

Patients who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine through the clinic must be at least 18-years-old.

To sign up for an appointment, click here and follow the prompts.