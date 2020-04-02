Giant Eagle creates “special hours” to recognize employees and first responders

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Supermarket, pharmacy and convenience store employees across the country have stepped up alongside police officers, paramedics and other first responders to provide critical support during the coronavirus pandemic. To thank those workers for their tireless work and continued dedication, Giant Eagle is creating new “special hours” across its stores:

Special Hours for First Responders

Giant Eagle is launching a dedicated shopping hour for first responders across in all its supermarkets on Thursdays and Fridays, starting Friday, April 3 at 6 a.m. On these two days each week, the company will open its doors an hour early for police officers, firefighters, paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and other trained members of organizations connected with this type of work.

Giant Eagle is requesting other guests stay at home during this hour to respect the first responders. After the first hour, Giant Eagle and Market District stores will return to current operating hours of 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All Stores will be Closed on Easter

All Giant Eagle and Market District locations, including all in-store pharmacies, and all GetGo locations will be closed on Sunday, April 12.

Supermarket locations will close on Saturday, April 11 at 9 p.m. as normal and reopen at 6 a.m. on Monday, April 13 for seniors, those who are differently abled and those with compromised immune systems, and at 7 a.m. for all other guests. GetGo locations connected to supermarkets will follow a similar schedule, while all standalone GetGo locations will close at 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 11 and re-open at 6 a.m. on Monday, April 13. Warehouse work and product deliveries will resume on Monday, April 13.

“Our Team Members have been working around the clock to provide a safe shopping environment for our guests and to ensure access to essential food, fuel and medicines,” said Giant Eagle Spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski. “We cannot thank them enough for their heroic efforts throughout this pandemic.”