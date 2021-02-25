Get it while it’s hot: Columbus McDonald’s to give away free chicken sandwiches

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Dinnertime may have gotten a whole lot better for many in the greater Columbus area.

McDonald’s has announced that it’s giving away free crispy chicken sandwiches Thursday beginning at 5 p.m. in honor of the newest addition to its menu.

But there’s a catch.

The free chicken will go to the first 100 cars in the drive thru of over 375 McDonalds across Ohio, including many in Columbus and central Ohio.

According to the company, customers are limited to one sandwich per car, no purchase is necessary, and the offer is valid while supplies last.