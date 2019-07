COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Want free chicken? Dress up like a bovine.

Tuesday, July 9, is the 15th annual Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-Fil-A restaurants nationwide.

According to the restaurant chain’s website, anyone who wants to take advantage of the offer must dress up as a cow or wear some sort of cow apparel.

They must then go to a participating Chick-Fil-A restaurant (click here), show them your get-up, and select a free entree.

The promotion runs from open to 7 p.m. Tuesday.