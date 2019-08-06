Former President George W. Bush welcomes new grandson

NEW YORK (WCMH) — Former President George W. Bush welcomed his first grandson after his daughter Jenna Bush Hager gave birth, Friday.

The Today Show reports that Hager gave birth to Henry Harold “Hal” Hager on Friday.

“We weren’t exactly sure about the name,” Jenna said when she called into TODAY to share her happy news Monday morning. “Then his big sisters called him ‘Hal pal,’ and we thought, ‘This is just perfect.'”

The couple already have two daughters, Mila, 6, and Poppy, 3.

Bush shared a family photo of his new and very first grandson on Instagram with the caption, “We thank God that mom and baby are healthy, and we look forward to many years of loving the boy known as Hal.”