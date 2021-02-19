Generation Now pleads guilty to one count in $60m racketing conspiracy

FILE – In this Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, file photo, Republican Ohio state Rep. Larry Householder, sits at the head of a legislative session as Speaker of the House, in Columbus. A plea agreement filed Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, shows that Generation Now Inc. has agreed to plead guilty to a racketeering count. Authorities say Generation Now was used by former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others also indicted on racketeering charges as a conduit for FirstEnergy Corp. to secretly fund a $60 million bribery scheme. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

CINCINNATI Ohio (WCMH) — Generation Now has pleaded guilty to one count of participating in a more than $60 million racketeering conspiracy, according to a release from US Attorney in the Southern District of Ohio, David M. DeVillers.

Generation Now was at the center of Ohio House Representative Larry Householder and others receiving millions of dollars in exchange for specific official action. Householder and his enterprise received approximately $61 million through Generation Now from an energy company and its affiliates to pass and uphold a billion-dollar nuclear plant bailout, the release said.

Jeffrey Longstreth, 44, a longtime campaign and political strategist to Ohio House Representative Larry Householder, signed the plea document on behalf of the entity. Longstreth pleaded guilty in October 2020 to an identical individual charge.

Generation Now was created as a purported social welfare organization. According to the plea agreement, the actual purpose of Generation Now was for it to be used as a mechanism to receive undisclosed donations as a benefit to Householder. As part of the conspiracy, Generation Now engaged in financial transactions to conceal the source of payments made by Company A, the release said.

As part of the plea, Generation Now agrees to forfeit its assets, including nearly $1.5 million seized from organization bank accounts. The parties involved in the case have recommended a term of probation for the nonprofit of up to five years, the release concluded.