Generation Now pleads guilty in House Bill 6 scandal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)- Today representatives for the group Generation Now pleading guilty in what prosecutors have called the largest bribery scandal in Ohio’s history.

According to court documents, Generation Now, a dark money PAC funneled millions of dollars to help pass House Bill 6 and benefit Representative Larry Householder.

The group engaged in these financial transactions to “conceal the nature, source, ownership and control of the payments” made by “Company A” to the PAC.

“The people who’ve been pleading guilty have concluded it’s in their interest to take a guilty plea, rather than going through the time and expense of a trial,” said Jonathan Entin,

Professor of Law at Case Western Reserve University.

Generation Now marks the third guilty plea in this web of alleged corruption. In the fall Juan Cespedes and Jeffrey Longstreth also pleaded guilty.

“The prosecutors will hone in on the prime target at the top of the pyramid,” said Entin.

The top of the pyramid looks to be Householder who is maintaining his innocence. At this time, he remains a representative at the Ohio Statehouse.

“Democrats attempted to remove him in the last General Assembly, and we lost that on a party line vote. So this is really up to Speaker Cupp and the republican majority,” said Rep. Kent Smith, (D) Euclid.

Speaker Cupp said on Wednesday that they were still working with the caucus to find out where everyone stood on the issue. Another part of the scandal that remains is House Bill 6.

“The smell of what has happened here should embarrass the legislature and it doesn’t speak well that the legislature hasn’t been able to do a blessed thing about this,” said Entin.

At this time there are several bills that have been introduced that would repeal House Bill 6.