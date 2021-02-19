Gas prices skyrocket midst of a pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In the midst of a pandemic, the price of petroleum is skyrocketing.

And experts like Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy, say it won’t likely end anytime soon.

“Motorists are feeling it at the pump, another dose of increases that we expect over the next couple of weeks to the tune of an increase of 10 to 20 cents a gallon,” said De Hann, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Since November, De Haan says the price of oil has gone up from $35 a barrel, to $60 — due to high demand, and only a moderate supply.

And for drivers, that increase is leaving a hole in their pockets.

“Well, about 30 to 40 dollars, probably going to be a lot more now,” said Damon Smith, of Hilliard.

Motorist Damon Smith has to drive at least 30 miles to and from work, and he says these increases are starting to take their toll.

Meanwhile, other drivers like Mike Vanmeter, say nowadays he’s just looking for the cheapest place he can find.

“Hoping it will go down over the weekend or something so it can get a little bit cheaper or go somewhere else,” said Vanmeter.