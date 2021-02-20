Gas line ruptures following drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a drive-by shooting has sent two people to the hospital and left a Columbia Gas line ruptured in East Linden.

Police were called to Genessee and Cleveland Ave. just after 5 a.m. Saturday.

They say two cars were involved in the drive-by shooting. As one fled the scene, police say it hit a gas line on Cleveland Ave. Columbia Gas crews were able to contain the leak, and no one was evacuated.

One person was transported to Riverside Hospital in critical condition but authorities say the victim has been upgraded to stable; another person was transported in stable to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Columbus Police and Columbus Fire are investigating.