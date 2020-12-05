Gahanna Youth distributes fun kits

GAHANNA (WCMH) – One local youth center is tackling on new ways to keep kids engaged online in this uncertain year.

The Gahanna Youth Center which was opened in 2018 says normally, the center would be open for kids and mentors to provide homework help and a place to just hangout, but in light of Covid, they’ve had to switch virtually.

One way they’re trying to keep kids engaged is by giving out fun kits to children of all ages to use on their zoom calls with their mentors.

For 4 weeks, the center will be handing out different kits with things like bingo, tools to make ornaments, and other activities to keep them busy during the week.

“Even if it’s just seven kids that are getting on regularly, it’s still 7 kids that were impacting and we’re still letting them know someone is caring for them during this pandemic,” said intern, Samantha Flanagan.

Flanagan says the kits are available to anyone, if it’s someone in high school, they can adjust and provide different kits, or more hands-on experience and let them take charge of teaching the zoom class.

The next kit distribution will be next Saturday. More information can be found here https://gaap4gahanna.org