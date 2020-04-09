Gahanna Police issue warning for those ignoring stay-at-home order

GAHANNA (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is urging everyone to comply with the state’s stay-at-home order. Chief Jeff Spence told NBC4 that over the past few days, he and his officers have heard some in the community may be planning block parties, community barbecues and sporting events.



Spence said he is hopeful those who might be considering those activities, as the weather gets nicer, will change their minds.

“In order to weather the storm, so to speak, of the coronavirus, it’s imperative that people maintain that appropriate social distancing,” Spence said. “As hard as it is, understand that certain events just can not go on.”

Last weekend, Tyler Abrams hosted a “social distancing dance party” for his Gahanna neighborhood. Residents gathered in their own driveways and danced, at a safe social distance, while Abrams played music.

“Safety was absolutely the priority,” Abrams said. “This was not something we were going to be able to do if we couldn’t figure out how to do it in a safe environment.”

Spence praised Abrams and the neighborhood for taking part in a safe activity outdoors.

“It was very, very well planned out,” Spence said.



The chief is hopeful others will follow that lead, while the stay-at-home order remains in effect.

“We are going to get through this,” Spence said. “It’s difficult. The weather is going to be beautiful here in a matter of days, but as hard as it is, we’ve got to stay the course.”