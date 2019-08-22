Gahanna couple questions high bills after new electronic water meter installed

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A Gahanna resident blames a new electronic water meter installed by the city for causing a financial drain.

The man and his wife are retired and on a fixed income so he says he’s pored over his recent bills since his last quarterly invoice jumped from about $200 to more than $500.

The city says a leak is likely to blame but 86-year-old Juan Turiano says it’s awfully coincidental that a leak began at the same time the new meter was installed.

The city of Gahanna began installing the new water meters in 2009. A city spokesperson says workers will gradually continue meter installation until all residents have them in about 3-4 years.