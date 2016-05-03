Funeral held for six members of Rhoden family

WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH (WCMH) — On a cloudy Tuesday afternoon, it was standing room only at the Dry Run Church of Christ

More than 500 people packed the West Portsmouth church.

It was a grief-stricken crowd as they attended the funeral for six members of the Rhoden family, murdered in rural Pike County, on April 22.

“It was probably the most emotional thing I’ve ever experienced in my life,” said David Dickerson, of the Pike County Prosecutor’s office and a Rhoden family spokesman. “It really was. It was that emotional and to be expected.”

Christopher, Dana, Hanna, Clarenece “Frankie,” Kenneth and Christopher Rhoden, Jr., were remembered as being members of tight-knit and loving family.

The slain family members were not congregants of the Dry Run Church of Christ, but minister Mark Seevers decided to open the church’s doors to mourners, to help accommodate the large crowd.

“This has certainly rocked the whole southern Ohio area,” Seevers said. “Any way that we can be of service to them [the Rhoden’s] we’re here to be a helping hand and encouragement in this great loss they’ve experienced.”

The funeral service lasted roughly an hour, followed by a procession of six hearses to the cemetery.

According to a spokesman with the Ohio Attorney General's office, the investigation into the murders is ongoing.