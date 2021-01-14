From pound pup to First Dog: celebrate the ‘indoguration’ of Major Biden

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WCMH) — Major Biden is the first pound pup to become First Dog at the Whitehouse, and his shelter wants to trumpet his success.

The Delaware Humane Association in Wilmington — the shelter where President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden found Major — is holding a fundraiser to celebrate and raise money.

They hope it will be “the world’s largest virtual party for dogs,” according to a social media post.

The puppy party on Zoom will be January 17 at 3 p.m. EST, and feature the Today Show’s Jill Martin, with special guest Sir Darius Brown.

Tickets are a $10 minimum donation.

The Bidens fostered Major first, before making the adoption permanent in November 2018.