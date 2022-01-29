WIND CHILL ADVISORY UNTIIL 10 A.M. CENTRAL/NORTH

Arctic high pressure will build across Ohio into Saturday, with clearing skies and frigid temperatures. We will start the day with single-digit readings and wind chills of -5 to -15 degrees for the third morning in four days.

A major nor’easter will develop off the Southeast coast and create blizzard conditions from eastern New Jersey to southeastern New England Saturday. Snow accumulations will range as high as 12 to 24 inches from Long Island to Boston, with 4 to 10 inches along the I-95 corridor. Snow will again fall as far south as the eastern Carolinas.

Sunshine will prevail Saturday, but it will not alleviate the deep chill, as temperatures struggle to reach 20 degrees. Clouds return Saturday night with a weak disturbance and linger Sunday morning, followed by clearing and more seasonable temperatures near freezing.

The beginning of the workweek will start off on the cold side Monday. Milder weather will arrive Tuesday, with temperatures climbing well into the 40s. Look for the next chance for rain to arrive Wednesday and turn to snow before ending Thursday, followed by another cold blast as the end of the week.

Forecast

Saturday: Sunny, cold. High 20

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low 13

Sunday: Early clouds, some sun, seasonable. High 32

Monday: Partly cloudy, seasonable. High 36 (19)

Tuesday: Some clouds, warmer. High 47 (26)

Wednesday: Rain develops. High 42 (35)

Thursday: Rain to snow. High 34 (33)

Friday: Frigid, some sun. High 19 (11)