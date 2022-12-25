The intense winter storm over southeastern Canada that swept frigid air into the eastern half of the country will begin to drift farther away.

The storm intensified rapidly into a “bomb cyclone” down to about 28.41 inches of pressure, equivalent to a Category 2/3hurricane over eastern Ontario, driving temperatures down 51 degrees Dec. 22-23 from 44 to -7, with an extreme wind chill of -33 (comparable to Jan. 2014). This was the coldest Christmas holiday since 1989 and 1983.

Arctic high pressure over the Midwest will drift east over the next 24 hours, bringing partial clearing and lighter winds. Temperatures will edge up to around 15 degrees from the single digits Christmas morning, with near zero wind chills. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight, with lows falling to near 5 degrees over a solid snowpack.

A weak Alberta clipper will bring light snow and flurries on Monday, beginning in the late morning and tapering off by evening. Accumulations will range from less than an inch along the I-70 corridor to a couple of inches in parts of southwest Ohio and southern Indiana, with lighter totals across the northern Ohio Valley.

Temperatures will start off in the 20s early in the week and then moderate on Wednesday, reaching the seasonal upper 30s, under mostly sunny skies. The next Pacific storm will track farther north and west later in the week, bringing a breezy warmup and eventually periods of rain on Friday and on New Year’s Eve, with highs reaching the 50s.

FORECAST

Christmas: Mix clouds and sun, very cold. High 15

Tonight: Partly cloudy, frigid. Low 7

Monday: Clouds increase, snow showers. High 21

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 30 (16)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, seasonal. High 38 (19)

Thursday: Clouds increase, breezy, mild. High 50 (35)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers. High 55 (45)

New Year’s Eve: Periods of rain, mild. High 57 (48)