WIND CHILL ADVISORY UNTIL NOON CHRISTMAS DAY

A deep storm over southeastern Canada will continue to impact the weather, with icy cold winds and lingering lake-enhanced flurries. Wind chill values ranged from -15 to -25 degrees, with temperatures in the single digits.

Arctic high pressure in the wake of the storm will help decrease the winds on Christmas Day, as low pressure departs. Morning readings will hover near 0, and afternoon temperatures will edge back into the low 10s, with some sunshine developing.

An Alberta clipper system will bring light snow on Monday beginning in the late morning and tapering off to flurries by evening. Accumulations will range from 1 to 2 inches near and south of I-70, with lighter totals north and east of the Columbus area.

Temperatures will start off in the 20s early in the week, then moderate on Wednesday, reaching the upper 30s, under mostly sunny skies. The next Pacific storm will track farther north and west late week, bringing a breezy warmup and rain Friday and on New Year’s Eve, with highs reaching the low 50s.

FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy, bitterly cold. High 9

Christmas: Mix clouds and sun, very cold. High 13 (1)

Monday: Clouds increase, flurries. High 23 (8)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 29 (16)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, milder. High 39 (18)

Thursday: Clouds increase, breezy, mild. High 49 (34)

Friday: Showers. High 52 (44)