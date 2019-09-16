Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
U.S. & World
Hispanic Heritage Month
Heartbreak in Dayton
The Spectrum
Your Local Election HQ
The Fighting 126
Politics
Live Newscasts
Apps
Top Stories
Times faces questions all around for Kavanaugh story
Top Stories
Bodies of 4 children found after mom found slain
Report: Dog the Bounty Hunter may need surgery after possible heart attack
Local Ninja Warrior athlete trains others to beat obstacles
Friendly New Orleans UPS driver poses with dogs who live along his route
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Webcams
Weather Photos
Apps
Top Stories
Summer lingers for at least another week
Top Stories
Isolated shower today, warm week
Top Stories
Perfect late summer weekend gives way to possible pop-up showers early Monday
Ideal fall weekend, warming with a south wind
Tropical Storm Humberto forms near Bahamas
Nice early fall weekend
Live
Traffic
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Buckeyes
Football Friday Nite
Outsmart Smalley
The Big Game
Blue Jackets
NFL
MLB
NBA
MLS
Top Stories
Ohio State Football announces kickoff time for game against Nebraska
Top Stories
Dobbins named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week
Former NASCAR driver killed in single-engine plane crash
OSU remains sixth in AP College Football poll
‘God has a plan for all of us’ Browns player says in tribute to girlfriend killed in crash
Local 4 You
Stuff the Backpack 2019
Clear the Shelters
4 Your Health
Central Ohio Professionals
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals 4 You
Puppy with a Purpose
Shred It Day
Year In Harmony
The Autism Puzzle
This Week’s Circulars
Programming
Daytime Columbus
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
MeTV
Laff
Ion Television
Top Stories
Why a Prenup Could Be the Best Thing for Your Marriage
Top Stories
Trade Your Job in for a High Demand Career
Buckeye Physical Medicine & Rehab Joins Medical and Natural Treatments
New Big Boy Burger Options
Opening Soon! Urban Air Adventure Park
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Email Alerts
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Friendly New Orleans UPS driver poses with dogs who live along his route
News
Posted:
Sep 16, 2019 / 04:03 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 16, 2019 / 04:06 PM EDT
Interactive Radar
STORY TOOLS
Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps
Trending on NBC4i.com
Bodies of 4 children found after mom found slain
Teen admits to placing bodily fluid in teacher’s food at Olentangy Hyatts MS
Doctors and cops among 277 arrested in human trafficking, online prostitution sting in Florida
Walmart exchanging old child car seats for gift cards
Two caregivers charged after allegedly spraying woman, 94, in face with hairspray
Today's Central OH Forecast
Summer lingers for at least another week
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Play Outsmart Smalley: 2019 NFL Pick’em Challenge
Alexa
Storm Team 4 on Alexa