Friendly elk hangs out with hunters

News

by: NBC

Posted: / Updated:

BOISE, ID (KTVB)   A friendly elk named Elliot is wandering around the Treasure Valley near Boise, Idaho.

One family recently welcomed Elliot when he walked into their camp site and stayed a while.

Last month, Elliot encountered Trevor Chadwick and his family when he wandered into their camp near Bear Valley.

The elk stayed with the group for about five days before wildlife officers came to get him.

Elliot was taken in by some people in Sweet, Idaho in the spring of 2018 as a calf and raised among humans, and now has little fear of strangers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools