Friend: Andre Hill “was enjoying life”

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Friends and family continue to mourn the death of 47-year-old Andre Hill.

Hill was shot and killed early Tuesday morning by Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy, a shooting that is now under investigation and has lead to calls for Coy’s termination.

Hill’s friends said it’s especially painful to lose him just days before Christmas, a holiday they said he loved so much.

One of Hill’s friends, Darren Shepherd, said Hill was excited to spend the holiday cooking and spending time with his grandchildren.

“Andre was a happy dude, man,” Shepherd said. “He was enjoying life. Whatever situation he was in, he was still good with it, you know? And he was at a point in his life right now where he was happy with what he was doing. He was working, making money, spending time with his kids and grandkids. That was the best thing for him right now. He was really happy with that.”

Hill’s family hasn’t spoken publicly about the shooting and surrounding investigation.

A vigil and press conference with the family’s attorney is scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m.