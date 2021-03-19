Free store for foster kids has amazing success, seeks larger space

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A free store for foster children and adopting families needs a new home after expanding beyond their wildest dreams.

Maya Ward, of Reynoldsburg, developed Alicia’s Closet three years ago after she and her husband Eric became licensed foster parents.

“Tangible resources are a constant need in the foster care community,” said Ward. “When children enter foster care, they are often unable to bring their belongings with them. Sometimes it’s just a few items thrown into a trash bag by a caseworker or police officer.”

“They are unable to go around the house and collect their favorite items,” Ward explained. “Kids are put into a situation where they’re taken away from their family and everything they know, and they’re put in a house with strangers.”

Alicia’s Closet — named for Ward’s eldest daughter — steps in to meet the need. They provide clothing, shoes, toiletries, comfort items, toys, books, baby accessories, and more.

“It’s just to create some small sense of comfort for them at this time, to help the foster parents and caregivers so they can have those needs taken care of, so they can focus on the kids themselves during this transition,” stated Ward.

Alicia’s Closet began in early 2018, connecting with foster parents on social media. That’s when Ward got the idea to create a one-stop-shop for foster, kinship, and adoptive families.

Donations poured in, and people at Ward’s church — Mountview Christian Church on Fishinger Road — stepped in to help with two large storage units. Now Alicia’s Closet is looking to expand into a space that’s between 1,000 and 1,500 square feet.

Families can contact Alicia’s Closet resources through website, email, phone, and social media. State whether you are a foster parent, kinship parent, or re-unifying family, the situation, and children’s ages. Then you can make an appt to shop, porch pickup, or drop off.

Volunteer or make a financial donation through the website aliciasclosetcolumbus.org, where there’s also a list of accepted items.

Also on the website is access to a support group for parents, and they are starting a child-care program aimed at giving caretakers breaks.