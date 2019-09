COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Having a felony record can put a strain on your life, especially when trying to find a job.

The Columbus Urban League is hoping to change that with its free criminal records sealing and expungement clinic.

Saturday, volunteer lawyers will be on standby to help those hoping to start a new life.

The clinic will take place Saturday, September 28 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 788 Mount Vernon Avenue in Columbus.

Tap here for more information on the event.