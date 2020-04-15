Free app can help file unemployment claim

FILE – In this Sept. 16, 2016 file photo, a customer compares her iPhone 6, left, with an iPhone 7 at an Apple Store in Chicago. IPhone owners could get $25 from Apple after the company agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle claims over intentionally slowing down older phones to preserve older batteries. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

(WCMH) — A free application could help you streamline filing for unemployment benefits, according to the TODAY Show.

The DoNotPay application touts that it can get your info directly to the state unemployment department, through more traditional means. According to the report on Today.com, the app’s chatbot talks you through the steps of gathering the necessary information to file for state unemployment insurance, then mails in a traditional paper application, faxes the application, or submits in online during non-peak hours.

Millions of Americans trying to file unemployment claims say it’s been difficult getting through to their state offices. Now one company says it will do the work for you, for free. @byjacobward has the details. pic.twitter.com/A5XjL8L0vg — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 15, 2020

The company’s terms of service and privacy policy states:

We have a direct relationship with you, our customer. As a result, we will never sell or rent your personal data. We also commit to never sell or rent anonymized user data.

According to the CEO of DoNotPay in an interview with TODAY, the DoNotPay company doesn’t actually store any of the data.