Fraternal Order of Police President calls on Mayor Ginther to publicly support police officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fraternal Order of Police President Keith Ferrell is calling on Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther to publicly express his support for police officers.

“To do this job effectively and protect the citizens of Columbus and protect the officers, we need support from our elected officials,” Ferrell said.

Earlier this week, the mayor rolled out an action plan to try to counter a recent spike in violence, including homicides and felonious assaults.

Ginther laid out the following steps:

Micro-intervention teams with Columbus Police, social workers and juvenile prosecutors to offer wrap-around services from Franklin County Jobs and Family Services versus potential prosecution Expanding ShotSpotter, a gun fire detection system that focuses on getting Columbus Police to a scene quicker Partnership between Grant Hospital, Columbus Health and Columbus Recreation and Parks called VOICES (Violence, Outreach, Intervention, community Engagement) to provide bedside intervention to victims of assault Up to $2 million in CARES Act funding to partner social service agencies and trusted community partners embedded in neighborhoods to reach out to youth directly

Ferrell said the city has already recorded more felonious assaults this year than in all of last year and is on a record pace for homicides at 85 so far.

The FOP president said Thursday the mayor needs to demonstrate that he will work together with police officers.

“We can talk about other entities doing their part and working together and leading this community but we have to be a part of it,” Ferrell said. “You can’t alienate the police.”