Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 43,731 cases, 2,667 deaths

Fraternal Order of Police ask for meeting with Mayor Ginther

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Keith Ferrell, president of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Capital City Lodge #9 is asking for a meeting with Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.

The FOP chapter, which represents over 4,000 law enforcement officers in Franklin County, says it wants to discuss and clarify recent orders from Ginther and Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and Police Chief Thomas Quinlan have taken steps recently to order changes to our members’ operating procedures, and their lack of communication and forethought are creating problem. The Mayor seems to want it both ways. He issued orders and then asked us for recommendations, we would have preferred he sought our input first. Nonetheless, the Mayor has asked us for our recommendations, and I would like to meet with him in person. We are prepared to listen, learn and share our ideas on the best way to keep our community safe and secure while respecting the constitutional rights of people to peacefully protest.

Keith Ferrell, President of the Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge #9

Three days ago, Mayor Ginther announced limits on police use of chemical spray to disperse crowds. One week ago, Ginther issued an executive order mandating independent investigations of police-involved deaths.

