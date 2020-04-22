Franklin Park Conservatory launches virtual biotic tour

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –- Franklin Park Conservatory launched a virtual experience tour on Wednesday.
The Conservatory, like many Columbus attractions, is closed during Ohio’s stay-at-home order and want to still connect with the community.
You can view colorful plants and gardens on the Conservatory’s social media channels.
View this post on Instagram
Some container garden inspiration, featuring Alocasia x amazonica 'Polly' (Amazonian elephant ear), silver lace lace fern (Pteris ensiformis ‘Evergemiensis’) and neon pothos (Epipremnum aureum 'neon'). Show us your home container gardens! 💚 #franklinparkconservatory #columbusohio #houseplants
The Conservatory says the outside exhibitions will remain open to the public.