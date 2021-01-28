Franklin County to begin vaccine scheduling for those 70+

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County Public Health is beginning to schedule vaccines for residents 70 years of age and older, as part of the next phase of the 1B rollout.
In a statement, FCPH said it’s set to receive 1,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and that eligible residents can begin scheduling their vaccines beginning Friday. FCPH will not accept walk-ins.
What you need to know:
- Must be a Franklin County resident 70 years of age or older
- Must schedule an appointment in advance by calling 614-525-5225 from 1-4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29 or by visiting bit.ly/vax2normal online
- Appointments are available on two days: Feb. 4 and Feb. 5
- Location: 1700 Morse Rd., Columbus
FCPH also encourages eligible residents to check with their primary care provider and other local providers to see if those sources have vaccines available. A list of providers can be found at vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov.