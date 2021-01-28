Franklin County to begin vaccine scheduling for those 70+

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. On Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, California’s state epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan recommended providers stop using lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine pending completion of an investigation by state officials, Moderna, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the federal Food and Drug Administration, because some people received medical treatment for possible severe allergic reactions. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County Public Health is beginning to schedule vaccines for residents 70 years of age and older, as part of the next phase of the 1B rollout.

In a statement, FCPH said it’s set to receive 1,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and that eligible residents can begin scheduling their vaccines beginning Friday. FCPH will not accept walk-ins.

What you need to know:

Must be a Franklin County resident 70 years of age or older

Must schedule an appointment in advance by calling 614-525-5225 from 1-4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29 or by visiting bit.ly/vax2normal online

Appointments are available on two days: Feb. 4 and Feb. 5

Location: 1700 Morse Rd., Columbus

FCPH also encourages eligible residents to check with their primary care provider and other local providers to see if those sources have vaccines available. A list of providers can be found at vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov.