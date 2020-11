COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Blek, their narcotics K9, has died.

The sheriff’s office says Blek passed, Friday morning. He was an active member for the department for seven years on the federal drug task force.

“Blek came to work every day with his mind on the mission. Every time he was asked to perform, it was GO time,” says Sheriff Dallas Baldwin.

They also said Blek was known for his work ethic and focus.