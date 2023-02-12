COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for tips from citizens that live near Groveport middle school with knowledge of an attempted abduction on Friday.

Officers were alerted to reports of an attempted abduction Friday of a female middle school student near the intersection of Clearwater Drive and Fullerton Road, which is about five blocks from Groveport Madison Middle School North in the Blacklick Estates neighborhood.

Police said a girl was walking to school when a man approached her in a white truck. He tried pulling her into the truck, but she fought him off and ran home.

Police released two photos taken from a neighbor’s surveillance video of the pickup truck believed to be involved, a 2007 or newer Chevrolet with a “distinctive light strip on the rear,” according to a social media post. Neighbors NBC4 spoke with saw the truck circling the neighborhood several times before the attempted abduction.

Image of a white Chevrolet pickup released by Madison Township (Franklin County, Ohio) police on Feb. 10, 2023

Sunday afternoon, the FCSO sent a note on social media asking anyone who lives in the area of Harbor Boulevard, Clearwater Dr., Fullerton Dr., and Atkinson Road to review any surveillance footage they have from Friday between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. that could contain images of the truck.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact Detective Greenberg at 614-525-3350.