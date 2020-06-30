Franklin County leads Ohio for most coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The number of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Franklin County now exceeds 9,000.

As of Tuesday, June 30, 9,148 Franklin County residents have tested positive for the virus, which is more than any other county in the state.

According to Franklin County Public Health Commissioner Joe Mazzola, the county has recorded approximately 200 new cases per day over the last five days. Mazzola said those figures are similar to what health officials saw in late April and early May.

“We certainly are concerned and it’s probably just another reminder for our community that this virus is with us,” he said. “It continues to have active community spread, and we need to continue to stay vigilant.”

Mazzola and his team have not yet determined why the county is seeing this recent spike, but he warns that it is not exclusively due to increased testing.

“We do have more testing capacity here, but we don’t believe that it’s attributed just to additional testing,” he explained.

In Ohio, Cuyahoga County has seen the second most number of positive cases with 6,831 while Hamilton County has seen the third most with 5,010.