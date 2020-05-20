Franklin County Fair to hold modified junior fair, no midway or grandstand activities

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Agricultural Society board members unanimously passed a motion on Tuesday, May 19 to proceed with a modified Junior Fair exhibition, according to a Facebook post by the Franklin County Fair.
In adherence to current state guidelines, there will be no Midway or Grandstand activities, including amusement rides, attractions and commercial vendors.
Harness racing will take place contingent upon receipt of state funding, but without spectators.
Our dedicated board is meeting regularly to discuss timelines and plans for modified evaluation of Junior Fair 4-H, Scouts BSA and Girl Scout projects which may include virtual or socially-distant in-person presentations. At the center of our discussion is the health and safety of all participants and our staff, which is why we are closely collaborating with city, county and state agencies to ensure this. Expect to hear more detail on or before June 18, 2020.
While this certainly isn’t the Fair we hoped for in 2020, we acknowledge that our nation is facing a crisis unlike many of us have ever experienced. We hope this decision demonstrates our dedication to keeping our community safe, while still honoring the incredible efforts of our Junior Fair youth!Franklin County Fair Facebook post