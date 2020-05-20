Franklin County Fair to hold modified junior fair, no midway or grandstand activities

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Agricultural Society board members unanimously passed a motion on Tuesday, May 19 to proceed with a modified Junior Fair exhibition, according to a Facebook post by the Franklin County Fair.

In adherence to current state guidelines, there will be no Midway or Grandstand activities, including amusement rides, attractions and commercial vendors.

Harness racing will take place contingent upon receipt of state funding, but without spectators.