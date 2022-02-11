COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Seventy-nine people have been indicted in one of the largest drug cases in recent history to come out of the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.

After a year-long drug trafficking investigation within the central Ohio area, investigators from multiple agencies seized millions of dollars worth of narcotics — including cocaine, heroin and fentanyl — from an organization that received some of its parcels from Puerto Rico and Mexico, the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.

“This multi-agency effort was only possible through the hard work of the law enforcement officers, prosecutors, and investigative professionals who saw this investigation through to the end. They all did incredible work to bring this organization down,” Franklin County Prosecutor G. Gary Tyack said.

“Their work has saved countless lives, and will surely prevent future loss of life to the disease that is addiction,” he finished.

The following items were seized throughout the investigation, according to the prosecutor’s office:

Fentanyl: 12 kilograms, more than $1 million in street value

Cocaine: 48 kilograms, more than $4.5 million in street value

Methamphetamine: 3.5 kilograms, more than $300,000 in street value

Crack cocaine: 59 grams

Miscellaneous pills: 120 UD

Marijuana: 1,029 grams

Currency: $511,838

Handguns: 37

Assault-style rifles: 4

Shotguns: 6

Rifles: 2

A total of 377 charges were handed down to 79 defendants, including drug trafficking, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and illegal manufacture of drugs, the prosecutor’s office said.

One of the defendants, Michael Nichols, was also indicted for aggravated murder.

Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Julie Lynch has been assigned to the case, and the arraignment and discovery process are scheduled to being early this year.