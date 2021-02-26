Franklin County Deputy receives “official notice of termination” following child porn charges

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County corrections deputy facing federal child pornography charges has received an official notice of termination, according to Sheriff Dallas Baldwin.

Daniel Heintz received his notice of termination on Friday.

Court documents state that Daniel P. Heintz had multiple conversations over the Kik Messenger app in August 2020 with a man who was later arrested by the FBI on child enticement charges in Illinois.

According to a federal affidavit, Heintz, 38, and the man arrested discussed several times their mutual sexual interest in children, as well as the possibility of Heintz taking a nude photograph of an unidentified minor female.

The affidavit also alleges that Heintz and the subject exchanged child pornography images.

U.S. Attorney David DeVillers said Heintz turned himself in Wednesday morning.

A statement by the officers’ union, the Fraternal Order of Police, reads: