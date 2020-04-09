Franklin County Coroner’s Office overdose death numbers for 2019

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Coroner’s Office (FCCO) is releasing its preliminary overdose death statistics for 2019 in Franklin County.

From January 1 to December 31, 2019 the Franklin County Coroner’s Office saw 597 people die of overdoses. This is approximately an increase of 14% from the same period last year.

Opioid-related deaths accounted for almost 91% of overdose deaths in 2019, a 13% increase over 2018 and a 28% from 2017. Fueling this was fentanyl, which accounted for 81% of all overdose deaths. Fentanyl overdose deaths increased 16% from 2018 and 39% from 2017. Cocaine accounted for nearly 41% of the overdose deaths in 2019, an 18% increase from the year prior and a 29% increase from 2017.

“The statistics used are decedents who have died of overdoses in our county using injury location, not residence,” a statement read. “This is important because the Coroner office statistics are sometimes different from those of the state and other agencies who use decedents who have died of overdoses in our county using residence only.”

By using injury location, FCCO includes people who are homeless with last known addresses in other counties or states, people who are “couch surfing” with last known addresses outside of Franklin county, people who have moved in with someone unofficially with outside last known addresses, and people who overdose and die in motels and hotels but have last known addresses elsewhere.

Source: JusticeTrax. 1/1/2017-12/31/2019.

• Fentanyl polysubstance is an important consideration in overdose deaths. For Franklin County in 2019, of those who died from a fentanyl overdose, over 41% also had cocaine in their system at time of death. Further, of those who died from a fentanyl overdose, over 12% also had methamphetamines in their system at time of death.1

• Regarding race and ethnicity, 28% of those who died of overdose were African

American, an increase of 44% from 2018. Hispanics also saw a decrease in overdose

deaths from 3% in 2018 to 2% in 2019. The Caucasian population also saw a decrease in

overdose deaths from 74% in 2018 to 67% in 2019.1

• The number of males dying of overdoses continues to be higher than that of females for 2019, comprising 69% of the total overdose deaths, while females comprised 31%.1

• Nearly 3 out of every 4 overdose deaths in Franklin during 2019 was between the ages of 25 years-old and 54 years-old. Further, 9 out of every 10 overdose deaths in Franklin County during 2019 fell between the ages of 25 and 64 years old.1

Please see attached chart of most common zip codes as well as for further visualization of data. This report and accompanying graphs will available on our website in the next few days.