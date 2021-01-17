Franklin County coroner identifies man killed in hit-skip crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Coroner has identified a 23-year-old Columbus man as the person killed during a hit-skip crash on Jan. 9.

According to Columbus Police, the man has been identified at Franklin Johnson Jr.

At about 7:33 a.m. on Jan. 9, officers were called the report of a dead person lying in to the south side of E. Broad Street near Cardinal Park Drive.  

Officers and medics arrived on scene and pronounced Johnson dead.  

Police said Johnson was traveling on a bicycle eastbound in the right lane of E. Broad Street when he was struck from behind by a vehicle.  

The driver and the vehicle did not remain on scene, according to police, but a vehicle of interest was later located and impounded to be analyzed by officers.  

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

