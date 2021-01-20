Franklin County cancels this week’s test of the Outdoor Siren System

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The outdoor warning siren test usually heard at noon on Wednesdays has been cancelled for January 20.

The system consists of 196 outdoor warning sirens meant to alert the public of an impending tornado or other emergency.

The Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Department has suspended the test in the past during severe weather in order to avoid confusion.

Wednesday’s presidential inauguration and heightened security around the Ohio Statehouse is the reasoning behind the suspension.

The Outdoor Warning Siren System weekly test will resume at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 27.