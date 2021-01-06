Franklin County Board of Elections names new director

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Antone White has been named the new director of the Franklin County Board of Elections. He will work with Deputy Director David Payne to oversee elections for Franklin County’s more than 880,000 registered voters.

White takes over the leadership position from Edward Leonard, who left the board to work with newly-elected Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack.

For more than a year, White served as executive assistant for the Board. He spent 2010 to 2019 as the Director of Legal Operations in the office of Franklin County Clerk of Courts Maryellen O’Shaughnessy.

White graduated from Columbus City Schools and earned degrees from The Ohio State University and Franklin University.