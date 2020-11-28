Franklin County animal shelter holds drive to give food to family pets in need

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – In light of the pandemic, the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center are partnering up to make sure some furry family members have food in their dish this holiday season.

The shelter is hosting “Pack the Van” to help the community pet food pantry.

Volunteers at the shelter said some families who own pets have lost their jobs, so they’re hoping others will consider donating dog food to help distribute to those who are in need of it.

They said anyone can walk into their shelter during hours of operation and they will help them with anything they can, no questions asked.

“Especially during COVID and the pandemic, the need is very high,” said Sarah Kaltenecker, marketing assistant for the shelter. “Families and jobs and things aren’t doing to well. Families are in need of that food and we just provide it to them.”

Anyone who needs additional information or would like to donate or pick up pet food, click here.