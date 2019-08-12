Franklin Co. Coroner urges residents to carry naloxone after weekend spike in overdose deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Coroner’s office is issuing an alert after a spike in overdose deaths in the Columbus area.

According to the coroner, six people died from overdoses between Aug. 10 and Aug. 11. The people who died were found in areas in west Columbus, Whitehall/east Columbus, downtown Columbus and north Columbus.

The coroner said most of the deaths continue to be fentanyl related and urged residents to obtain naloxone — the overdose reversal drug also known as Narcan — and fentanyl testing strips.

For more information about getting naloxone and fentanyl testing strips as well as help for those struggling with drug abuse, tap or click here.

Franklin County Public Health along with Project DAWN (Deaths Avoided with Naloxone) provide free naloxone with a brief training.

To locate these sites please visit the Ohio Department of Health’s website.

To find recovery homes and resources in Central Ohio visit the Central Ohio Recovery Residences Network.